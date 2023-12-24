Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 38,448 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,448 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 147,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 46,153 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $920,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 496.8% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $73.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

