Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

