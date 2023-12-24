Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $211.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.75.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

