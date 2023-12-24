Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.16% of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:DFEN opened at $24.16 on Friday. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $188.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11.

The Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Aerospace & Defense index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap- weighted index of US aerospace and defense companies. DFEN was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

