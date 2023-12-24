Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $887,000 Stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 421.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $240,000.

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average is $94.21. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $75.39 and a one year high of $117.74.

About Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (CURE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Health Care Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x levered exposure to a market cap weighted sub-index of the S&P 500 that tracks the performance of US listed health care companies. CURE was launched on Jun 15, 2011 and is managed by Direxion.

