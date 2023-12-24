Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTV opened at $148.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.63.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

