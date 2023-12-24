Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $336.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.45 and its 200 day moving average is $307.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

