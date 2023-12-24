Traynor Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

CSX Trading Up 0.5 %

CSX stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

