Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,678 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $75.05 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

