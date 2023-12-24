Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991,542 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,709,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 541,566 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $228.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pioneer Natural Resources

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.