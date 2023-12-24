Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $1,123,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 31,026 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 74,026.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 47,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGML opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $43.18.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGML shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

