Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.