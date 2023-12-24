Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,068 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $116.74 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average is $111.86.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.