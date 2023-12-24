Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,621 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.1283 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

