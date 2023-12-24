Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 358 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on XPO. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of XPO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.48.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 288.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

