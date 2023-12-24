Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 798.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.14. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.68.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

