Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 53,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 191,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 66,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average of $97.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

