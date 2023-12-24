Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 1,341 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.45.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

