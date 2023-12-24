Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,699 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,786 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,324,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,203,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,445 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,956,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS opened at $29.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

