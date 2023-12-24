Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEAR. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of YEAR opened at $50.46 on Friday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14.

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

