Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,914 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 2.4% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $36,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,028,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,694,000 after buying an additional 926,319 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,852,000 after purchasing an additional 921,072 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,446,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,954,000 after purchasing an additional 531,769 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 374.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,476,000 after purchasing an additional 508,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,879,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,474,000 after purchasing an additional 435,209 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $53.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $43.36 and a 1 year high of $54.33.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
