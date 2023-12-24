Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

