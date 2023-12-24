Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 187,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $92.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average of $92.66. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.17 and a 12-month high of $94.36.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

