Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $2.37 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.