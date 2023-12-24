Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,095.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,554. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

STX opened at $85.16 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $87.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $68.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.