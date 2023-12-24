Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $5.51 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,853 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0632 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

