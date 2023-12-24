Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,075,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.92.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.