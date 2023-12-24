Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 184.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SHY opened at $81.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
