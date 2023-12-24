Trilogy Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,944 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.9% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $42,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after buying an additional 6,476,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after buying an additional 4,774,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,461,000 after buying an additional 2,085,944 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $146.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

