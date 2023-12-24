Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 6,913 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Evergy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 502,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,913 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Evergy by 75.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Evergy by 23.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 65,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.28. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $65.39.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 86.82%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

