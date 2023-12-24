Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 792,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

