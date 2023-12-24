Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,647 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.5% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 5.24% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $21,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $383,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $44.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $460.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

