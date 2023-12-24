Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,190 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IEI opened at $116.89 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.35.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

