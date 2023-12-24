Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 11,524 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,524 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,068,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCN opened at $21.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0851 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

