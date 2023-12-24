Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 1,399 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $13,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $100.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

