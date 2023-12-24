Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 1,455 Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 2.84% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VSMV opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1414 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

