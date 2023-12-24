Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 407,318 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,318 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.