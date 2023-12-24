Truist Financial Trims Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Target Price to $23.00

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.29.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

NYSE KGS opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. Kodiak Gas Services has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $230.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

See Also

