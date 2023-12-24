TTP Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TTP Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.6% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $598.75 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $585.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

