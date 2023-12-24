TTP Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TTP Investments Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,295 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.5% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $61.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.94 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $63.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.34.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

