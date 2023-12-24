TTP Investments Inc. Buys 6,189 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

TTP Investments Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,943 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $45.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.