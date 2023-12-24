TTP Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

TTP Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,664 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 37.3% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. TTP Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $56,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

MOAT stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.43.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

