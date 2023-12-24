U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $53,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.3% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $213,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 123,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 185,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USB opened at $43.51 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

