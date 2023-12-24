U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
Shares of GROW opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.95.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter.
U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
