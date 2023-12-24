U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of GROW opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.