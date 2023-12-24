UBS Group Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $365.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $333.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $348.59.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $354.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.84. Accenture has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

