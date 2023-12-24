Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.6% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $471.36 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

