uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on QURE. Mizuho lowered shares of uniQure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. uniQure has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $302.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.39). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a negative net margin of 204.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that uniQure will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of uniQure by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,959 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 989,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 831,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $17,535,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $16,959,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of uniQure by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after acquiring an additional 698,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

