Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,324 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Valvoline worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $39.67.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 98.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,002 shares of company stock worth $414,640 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

