VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Stake Reduced by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 2.62% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 325.7% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $5,005,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SMOG opened at $108.28 on Friday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $93.59 and a 1 year high of $129.81. The stock has a market cap of $176.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average of $111.54.

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

