Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.2% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 127,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $169.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $171.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.